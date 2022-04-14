Letter: Chris Stevenson, The Community  Levee Association of Loudoun County

Editor: Deep public expressions of gratitude are in order for the meaningful and varied religious support of last week’s “Standing, Praying Together for Ukraine.” While the Purcellville event was not a religious service and the Community Levee Association is not religiously affiliated, we knew religions’ appeals to heaven for peace in Ukraine needed to be part of the program.

Their participation reminded me of me running at night during COVID with my children during which, passing Bethany United Methodist Church in Purcellville, I would sometimes bound up the western steps and just place my hand briefly on the door. During this time heavy with worry, sickness, death, uncertainty, deep division and commotion, I needed the hope and peace emanating from that place.

Thank you to all western Loudoun religions: you are among the primary engines of our beloved Loudoun County civil society.

Chris Stevenson, President

The Community Levee Association of Loudoun County