Letter: Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn

Editor: Gov. Youngkin has it absolutely right. He has amended HB1138 to force the Loudoun County School Board to stand for reelection this November rather than November 2023.

Originally introduced by Del. David Reid, HB1138 was to establish a lottery drawing with the goal of staggering the terms of four of the nine school board members to ensure that all nine would no longer be elected to four-year terms at the same time. It was passed with bipartisan support, but the Loudoun County School Board has demonstrated it could do with a whole clean slate right now.

Last year, thousands of Loudoun County voters, regardless of party affiliation, flocked to opportunities to sign petitions recalling four of the current schools board members. This effort of so effective, former Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan and former Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser have recall suits already working their way through the Circuit Court. Similar completed petitions exist for current Vice Chairman Ian Serotkin and At Large member Denise Corbo.

Very negative national attention last year was focused on the arrogant dismissive performance of the school board as a whole as it applied punitive, draconian measures to prohibit Loudoun parents of any opportunity to voice their many legitimate concerns.

The governor’s amendment gives Loudoun an opportunity to get out from under the cloud of malfeasance, perhaps does away with the continuing court actions and gives Loudoun voters a real opportunity to have the kind of school board they want and deserve.

Every Loudoun legislator, including Del. Reid, should support the amended HB1138 and help London clear the air and move on.

Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn