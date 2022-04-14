Zoning Ordinance Rewrite Public Input Opens April 18

Loudoun residents, businesses, community groups and other stakeholders will have the chance to review and comment on the first draft of the new county Zoning Ordinance during a 90-day public engagement period that begins April 18.

The Zoning Ordinance defines and implements land use and design standards for unincorporated areas of the county, based on the county’s 2019 comprehensive plan. The draft version of the ordinance can be found at loudoun.gov/zoningordinancerewrite.

The county will gather input online and at three in-person meetings and a virtual meeting.

In-person meetings will be held Thursday, April 21, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the county Government Center in Leesburg; Monday, April 25, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center in Sterling; and Wednesday, April 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dulles South Senior Center in South Riding.

The virtual meeting will take place Monday, May 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public will also have the chance to provide comment at a Planning Commission public hearing expected to take place in the fall, and a Board of Supervisors public hearing expected in late 2022.