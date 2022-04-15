￼Loudoun Robotics Team Bound for World Championship

The Academies of Loudoun robotics team, RoboLoCo, is headed to the FIRST World Championship competition in Houston on April 20.

FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is an organization that develops ways to inspire students to pursue engineering and technology fields.

RoboLoCo was one of two teams to win the Engineering Inspiration Award during the Chesapeake FIRST Division Championship competition on April 9, earning a bid to the world championship. The Inspiration Award is given to teams that succeed in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within the teams’ school or community. The team finished at a program-high 27th place in the competition.

The team is raising money to fund its trip to Houston to compete in the world championships. A GoFundMe page has already raised over $15,000 – more than halfway to its goal of $25,000.

The FIRST World Championship will be held April 20-23 in Houston.

To learn more about the team, click here. To donate, click here.