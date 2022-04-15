Bat Meat Seized from Traveler Arriving at Dulles Airport

On April 5, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at Dulles Airport discovered 3 pounds, 8 ounces of charred bat meat in the baggage of a Germantown, MD, man who arrived from Ghana.

Bat is considered bushmeat and is a routine protein staple in Africa. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bushmeat is illegal to import to the United States and bats are known vector species for zoonotic diseases, such as Ebola. CBP seized the bat meat and turned it over to CDC for further examination, according to the report.

CBP agriculture specialists also found 12 pounds of tetraplura, eggplants, and turkey berries in the traveler’s baggage. CBP seized and destroyed the prohibited fruit.

“Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists play a very challenging frontline role in protecting the public, our nation’s agricultural industries, and our economic vitality every day against the deliberate or accidental introduction of potentially crippling animal diseases that may be carried in passenger baggage,” stated Daniel Escobedo, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “CBP strongly encourages all international travelers to know what they can and cannot pack in their baggage before visiting the United States.”

Among the more common inadmissible or prohibited agriculture products that passengers pack in their baggage or carry with them on the airplane are fruits, bushmeat, traditional meat dishes from family overseas, sandwiches or pizza from airport concessions, and propagative plants. Read more about products that are prohibited or inadmissible.

During a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized 4,552 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 319 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry.

With international travel picking up post-COVID and the coming busy summer travel season, CBP urges all travelers to visit CBP’s Travel website to ‘know before they go’ and learn what they can and cannot bring to the United States and to pick up tips to quickly clear CBP’s arrivals inspection process.