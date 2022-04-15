Letter: Jim Buttolph, Leesburg

Editor: A local gentleman wrote in a recent edition of Loudoun Now that he is “astounded” that newly elected Loudoun County Republican Committee Chairman Scott Pio chose not to express an opinion when asked about the Jan. 6, 2021, fracas at the U.S. Capitol. I don’t find that to be astounding at all.

Mr. Pio is smart enough to know that Democrats would like nothing better than to link all Republicans to the actions of a few cranks who breached the pathetically weak security at the capitol building that day. The Democratic Party’s campaign strategy is to do all they can to distract the public from their party’s disastrous performance over the last year and a half by focusing on that incident. They want us to forget about the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the debacle at the southern border, and their party’s disdain for the police officers who keep our communities safe, which has led to a surge in violent crime nationwide.

They’re insulting the American people’s intelligence by assuming we’re stupid enough to believe that soaring inflation is all Russia’s fault. But most importantly, they are deeply worried that we’ll figure out that Vladimir Putin was emboldened to invade Ukraine thanks in no small part to Biden’s feckless leadership, bringing the world to the brink of World War III.

Mr. Pio appears to be focusing on issues like putting parents back in charge of setting the priorities for the education of their own children. Rather than being astounded, I find that to be responsible and refreshing.

Jim Buttolph, Leesburg