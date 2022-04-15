Letter: Scott B. Cypher, Sterling

Editor: Since May 2020, there have been more than 125 reported incidents of vandalism, arson, and other destructive incidents at Catholic sites, as well as other houses of worship and attacks on other faith groups.

Houses of worship are set apart—holy—and should be treated with respect. An attack on these holy places is an attack on all humanity, undermining our collective civil dignity.

Civic peace in a pluralistic society demands freedom of worship without fear and protected by law and order.

Let’s encourage our federal congress to adequately fund the nonprofit security grant program.

Scott B. Cypher, Sterling