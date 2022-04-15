Nominees Announced for Leesburg Business Awards

The Town of Leesburg today announced 26 individuals and businesses nominated for this year’s Leesburg Business Awards.

Awards in five categories will be presented next month during a reception at Chefscape. To be presented are the Community Ambassador Award, the Innovations Award, the New/Expanding Business Award, the Arts and Culture Award, and the George C. Marshall Award for community leadership.

The announced nominees were not listed by category: AWL Creative at A Wedding Loft, Birch Tree Bookstore, BriteWash Auto Wash, CEO Consulting Group, LLC, Club Pilate, Crumb and Clover Bake Shop, Delirium Café, Eric Byrd, G 5 Salon, Kim’s TaeKwonDo, Lisa Kimball, Local Wood, Makersmiths Inc., Maverick Bikes & Café, Paul Smith, ResQ BBQ, Robin Lee Hair and Makeup, SimplyBe Coffee, Tarbenders Lounge, The Branch, The Clay and Metal Loft, The Conche, The OM Center, Tina Johnson, Virginia Tire and Auto, and Whitbeck Bennett Law Firm.

The awards reception, to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 4, is free. Reservations are requested at leesburgva.gov/RSVP22BA by May 2.