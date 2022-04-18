￼Rock Ridge’s Markwood Wins Washington Post Teacher of the Year Honors

Jordan Markwood of Rock Ridge High School has been named the 2022 Washington Post Teacher of the Year.

Markwood, Chair and Choral Director of the Fine Arts Department, sponsors the Rock Ridge Music Honor Society, a cappella club, and musical theater shows. He is in his ninth year with the school.

With the honor, Markwood will receive a $7,500 award, a half-page advertisement, a trophy, and be profiled in the Washington Post.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in music education from Houghton College, and a Master of Arts in Choral Pedagogy and Performance from the Westminster Choir College of Rider University.

Markwood and a contingent of supporters of performing arts, including his fellow Rock Ridge teacher Anthony Cimino Johnson, have advocated for enhanced funding for the arts in LCPS. This year, the School Board approved fully funding stipends for drama directors in its 2022-2023 adopted budget.

Cedar Lane Elementary School principal Robert Marple was a finalist for the Principal of the Year award. Prior to taking over the helm at Cedar Lane in 2013, Marple was principal of Hamilton Elementary, an assistant principal at Park View High School, Evergreen Mill Elementary School, and Lowes Island Elementary School. He also was a middle school dean at Farmwell Station Middle School.