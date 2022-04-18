Compromise Reached on Rt. 7 Naming in Purcellville

The Rt. 7 Bypass will be called Leesburg Pike when it passes through the Purcellville town limits, but it also will be designated as the Billy Pierce Memorial Highway.

That is the latest plan to resolve a dispute that emerged from the Loudoun Board of Supervisors’ efforts to erase the name of Harry F. Byrd from the highway as part of its effort to remove names associated with racism, the slave trade, and the Confederacy from public places.

When the Town Council was asked to rename Harry Byrd Highway earlier this year it lined up behind a suggestion to honor a town resident who went on to a successful career as an entertainer and choreographer in New York City in the 1920s and ’30s. While the councils in Leesburg, Hamilton and Round Hill supported the Board of Supervisors’ plan to let the highway revert to its traditional name—Leesburg Pike—Purcellville sought to create a name with local significance.

While initially approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, county leaders raised concerns that having a different name on a short stretch of the highway would cause confusion, particularly for emergency responders. During a meeting last month where Loudoun Fire-Rescue Chief Keith Johnson urged town leaders to support keeping a single name for the highway.

Last week, Johnson returned to Town Hall with Office of Mapping and Geographic Information Director Kristin Brown proposing an alternate plan. The name Billy Pierce Memorial Highway could be entered into the county’s dispatching and mapping systems as an alternate name for the portion of Leesburg Pike within the town boundaries. Both names would be compatible with emergency response systems and the databases used by Google Maps, Waze and other directional mapping services. A similar process is used on Rt. 28, which is called Sully Road, but which the General Assembly also designated as Darrell Green Boulevard in honor of the NFL Hall of Fame cornerback.

The change would only require the town to amend its request to the CTB, supporting the Leesburg Pike naming and requesting the Billy Pierce Memorial Highway designation. The council voted unanimously to support that action.

VDOT is expected to complete production of new Leesburg Pike highway signs by year’s end, with installation—and the formal name change—happening next spring.

While that concern appears resolved, the council’s naming process attracted new criticism during last week’s meeting with two residents saying the public should have had a more active role in selecting the name—citing it as a missed opportunity to connect with the community and to identify other residents who deserve special recognition because of their contributions to the community

Mayor Kwasi Fraser suggested that other streets in town—those named only with single letters or with only numbers—could be renamed in the future.