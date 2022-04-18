Leesburg Restaurants Launch ‘Ask for Angela’

Two Leesburg restaurants, Delirium Café and Loudoun Kitchen and Bar, are taking part in the Loudoun’s first-ever Safe Bar Initiative.

The restaurants have trained their staff to implement the “Ask for Angela,” a nationwide program to offer discrete support to patrons who feel unsafe, intimidated, or threatened while dining in a restaurant or bar.

Patrons can safely communicate fear or duress by directing certain phrases to staff. The trained staff is then able to take action to provide safety options, a safe environment and to deter the alarming behavior. Patrons can ask for “Angela,” a fictional staff member.

The program is launching in Loudoun through partnerships with the Loudoun County Sexual Assault Response Team.

“We are excited to have the partnership and support of our local businesses and non-profit groups, as well as the Leesburg Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, Purcellville Police Department, and the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to implement this first of its kind safety initiative here in the County” stated Samantha Clarke, interim CEO of LAWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services.

“Programs like ‘Ask for Angela’ are opportunities for our community to participate in the protection of others and in the prevention of criminal/unsafe behaviors,” stated Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj. “This is the primary way of preventing victimization. With all of our SART partners, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney will continue to promote community engagement.”

The pilot program will run through the end of April, when the Sexual Assault Response Team plans to offer it to more establishments across the county.

To learn more about the Sexual Assault Response Team or “Ask for Angela,” contact Loudoun County SART at 703-777-3855.