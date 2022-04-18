Loudoun Supervisors Move to Regulate Farm Solar Arrays

Loudoun County supervisors have updated the county’s zoning ordinance to regulate ground-based solar arrays following an opinion from the Office of the Attorney General that the county’s zoning rules did not apply to those.

In January, the office of then-Attorney General Mark Herring, at the request of Loudoun County Attorney Leo Rogers, interpreted the county’s zoning ordinance, finding that it only applied to residential-based solar arrays. That left out ground-mounted solar arrays which, without specific rules, would be unregulated by County zoning, including on agricultural property. The county had interpreted its own ordinance to include ground-mounted solar arrays as electrical generating plants, which are only permissible with county board approval in industrial zoning districts.

Loudoun supervisors at their public hearing on April 13 approved new zoning language specifically including ground-mounted solar arrays among electric generating plants. The county zoning ordinance was also revised to permit ground-mounted solar arrays as an accessory use only when serving uses on the same lot. Supervisors voted 7-0-2 with Supervisors Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) and Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) absent.

Agricultural solar arrays have been touted as a source of green energy as well as income for farmers.