Cummings Announces State Senate Bid 

Another member of the Leesburg Town Council has his eyes set on Richmond.

Councilman Zach Cummings announced this week that he is entering the race for the newly redrawn 31st Senate District that encompasses parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties. It sets him up for a potential head-to-head battle next year with longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Jill Vogel, who has represented the 27th District for 14 years.

A new redistricting map approved by the state Supreme Court earlier this year would place Vogel in the new 31st District based on her current place of residence. She has not yet announced whether she intends to seek re-election when the seat is on the ballot in November 2023.

Cummings, whose council term runs through December 2024, said he is running to fight for the residents of Loudoun and Fauquier counties, “and not special interests.”

“We need to put partisan politics aside and work for all Virginians,” he said.

Cummings was elected to the Town Council in November 2020, and was the top vote-getter among the three council seats on that ballot. He cites as his proudest accomplishments advocating an additional round of $500,000 small business grants in early 2021; spearheading the transfer of the Sycolin Cemetery to the Loudoun Freedom Center; and opposing the potential Washington Commanders stadium development in Loudoun County.

On the latter, Cummings cites his overall desire to champion small businesses.

“We should be more concerned with helping our small businesses grow and preserving our historic towns than giving taxpayer money away to billionaires,” Cummings stated. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the strength of the economies of Loudoun and Fauquier counties.”

Cummings points to his experience as a small business owner and Realtor with how he can help his constituents in Richmond.

“I have the unique experience of meeting and working with many Virginians,” Cummings said. “I hear from long-time residents and people just moving to this great commonwealth about why they’re making the choice to live here. As a State Senator, I will work to ensure Virginia remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

A residential Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realtor, the Ohio native has lived in Virginia for 13 years and in Leesburg for seven. He joins his council colleague, Vice Mayor Marty Martinez, in announcing a General Assembly campaign. Earlier this year, Martinez said he would eschew a re-election campaign for his council seat this fall and instead run to represent the newly redrawn 29th House of Delegates District in 2023. His council term ends Dec. 31, 2022.