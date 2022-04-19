Loudoun County Planning Director Heading to Leesburg 

The Town of Leesburg has a new leader in its Planning and Zoning Department, and he didn’t have to come far.

The town government announced Tuesday that James David has been tapped as the new department director, succeeding recently retired Susan Berry-Hill. Like his predecessor, David comes to Town Hall from Loudoun County government, where he currently serves as the acting director of Loudoun’s Planning and Zoning Department, a position he has held since November. He will begin his new role with the town June 27.

David joined Loudoun County as the manager of strategic initiatives for the Department of Economic Development in 2016 before moving to the Department of Planning and Zoning in 2019. Previously, he held a series of positions with the City of San Luis Obispo, CA, in the Community Development Department and the Office of the City Manager. The Northern Virginia native and Loudoun resident holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in city and regional planning from California Polytechnic State University.

Town Manager Kaj Dentler celebrated Town Hall’s newest addition.

“Mr. David has big shoes to fill following the retirement of Susan Berry-Hill, but he has my full confidence as he clearly distinguished himself throughout the recruitment process. His background and experiences will serve Leesburg well as we launch several key initiatives of the Town Council, including a comprehensive rewrite of our zoning ordinance and the development of capital intensity factors. His technological experience will also be invaluable as the town transitions to a new land management information system,” he stated.