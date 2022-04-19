Loudoun Honors Volunteer First Responders

The Board of Supervisors has recognized April 17-23 as National Volunteer Week, honoring the hundreds of volunteer members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System who donate their time, talent, and energy to serve the community and protect Loudoun residents.

The resolution passed April 5 also recognizes the extra strain on first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the volunteers who worked as firefighters, EMS clinicians, and administrative members and offered logistical support to the county’s efforts.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and is an opportunity to honor the impact of all those who perform outstanding service in the community and inspire others to make a difference and improve the world, sacrificing time with family and friends.

Loudoun’s trained volunteers are summoned to a wide array of emergencies across the county every day such as fires, emergency medical incidents, natural disasters, hazardous materials incidents, water rescue emergencies, and other public service calls, according to Loudoun Fire-Rescue.

“Our community is truly fortunate to be served by our dedicated neighbors and volunteer first responders, who give their time and service, to those in need,” Fire Chief Keith H. Johnson stated. “During National Volunteer Week, let us celebrate the profound impact of volunteers and encourage all Americans to discover their own power to make a difference.”