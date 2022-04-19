Sterling Job Fair Planned Saturday

The 2022 Sterling District Job Fair will be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sterling Community Center.

The fair will feature about 75 employers from industries across the county including technology, trade/construction, healthcare, hospitality/food service, retail, transportation, and service.

There will also be community and workforce development agencies and organizations available to share information on their programs, services, and resources available throughout the county.

Job seekers can RSVP online at https://bit.ly/3trUtpE. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

The Sterling Community Center is at 120 Enterprise Street, Sterling.