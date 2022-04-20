Judge Rules Loudoun School Division Doesn’t Need to Release Sexual Assault Report

The school division won’t have to release the report on its handling of a sexual assault scandal, Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman ruled today.

Fight for Schools, the group organizing the removal effort against School Board members, sued for the report to be made public after the division refused to release it, citing FOIA exemptions.

The news comes a day after Fight for Schools sent a request to the FOIA Council requesting an advisory opinion on the division’s use of FOIA exemptions for Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s emails.

The report was prepared by the law firm Blankingship and Keith, which the division retained for legal counsel in the spring of 2021. Superintendent Scott Ziegler said on Nov. 5, 2021 that the firm would be conducting an “independent review” of the division’s handling of two sexual assaults in Ashburn high schools involving the same assailant.

Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office is investigating the handling of assaults. Last week, news broke that a special grand jury had been impaneled for the investigation.