LCSO: Ashburn Homes Hit by Gun Fire

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating gunfire in the old Ashburn area after multiple homes were struck and damaged early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. April 20, Deputies responded to Stubble Corner Square for reported gunfire. At least four townhomes that face Ashburn Road were damaged by rounds that struck their front walls. It is believed the gunfire came from a vehicle that was traveling on Ashburn Road.

A similar incident was reported Tuesday afternoon after a resident discovered a home on Sweetpine Lane in Ashburn was damaged by gunfire. The resident reported hearing a loud noise around 1:30 a.m. on April 19. Later that day the homeowners discovered found damage from two rounds, one of which had entered a bedroom.

During the overnight hours Tuesday, there also were reports of gunfire in areas along Belmont Ridge Road, but no damage has been found.

All of the homes involved were occupied at the time of the shootings. No injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time if the incidents are related, according to the agency.

Anyone with any information regarding these cases is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.