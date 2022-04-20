Loudoun Beermakers Join Regional Brew for Ukraine

Eight breweries from across the region, including Loudoun Brewing Company of Leesburg and Quattro Goombas Brewery of Aldie, have joined to brew up a recipe from a Ukrainian brewery and raise money for World Central Kitchen.

Pravda Beer Theatre, based in the Ukrainian city Lviv, created Putin Huilo, a dry-hopped golden ale named for a phrase mocking Russian president Vladimir Putin. The illustrated label also satirizes Putin’s imperialist ambitions, particularly Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

In 2018 the beer won bronze at World Beer Idol, an international beer competition based in the Czech Republic.

Loudoun Brewing Company owner Phil Fust said the breweries got together to buy the recipe from Pravda Beer Theater at a higher price, brewed 60 barrels of beer at Ornery Beer Company in Manassas, and will can it next Wednesday. It will then be available at all eight participating breweries in cans and on tap, with a portion of sales benefiting Pravda Beer and World Central Kitchen.

It is only the latest of several collaborative brews at Ornery.

“I called it brewing with benefits,” Fust said.

In addition to Loudoun Brewing, Quattro Goombas and Ornery, participating breweries include Tucked Away Brewery of Manassas, Lake Anne Brew House of Reston, Winchester Brew Works of Winchester, Fair Winds Brewing Company of Lorton, and Caboose Brewing Company of Vienna.