Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers Fulfill Dream of Flight

An area man who had been receiving treatment for serious medical issues had a longtime dream fulfilled, thanks to the Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers.

The man always had a passion for planes and flying, but, as an intellectually disabled individual with limited income, he never had the opportunity. The nonprofit provides services including transportation, money management, food delivery and other services that have helped him to remain living relatively independently. Last month, they teamed with Tom Toth of Toth Financial Group; retired General Hugh “Bugs” Forsythe, who is a LVC volunteer and former chairman of the LVC board; and a county job counselor to help to make his dream a reality.

“The whole event was a complete surprise for Jim, and he couldn’t have been happier,” LVC Executive Director Mandel Giblin said. “We’ve been helping Jim for many years, and when we learned of his illness, we felt this would be a special way to cheer him up. It really was a great day that happened because of so many caring people in the community.”

Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers helps elderly, disabled and chronically ill adults who live in Loudoun County to remain living independently, aging in place, with dignity and with quality of life. All services are provided for free by a corps of volunteers. To become a volunteer, go to lvcaregivers.org or call 703-779-8617.