Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton on Tuesday unveiled proposals to expand the town’s boundaries and build 126 new homes, billing it as protecting the town against uncontrolled development outside its borders, as well as creating attainable housing.

That would be one of the biggest expansions in the history of the town that as of the 2020 Census included only 407 homes. The plans were presented during a community meeting held at the Hill School.

Touting rural-area projects such as Vanish Brewery and the 38-home Banbury Cross’s cluster subdivision as cautionary tales, Littleton pitched separate proposals from the Windy Hill Foundation and the owners of the Homewood property to build small, densely packed homes while leaving the majority of their properties undeveloped.

The Windy Hill proposal, on land south of town near Virginia Lane, would bring about 33 acres into town. On the east side of that property, near the current town boundary, Windy Hill would build 20 age-restricted apartments similar to the existing Levis Hill House in town, plus another 40 subsidized, price-controlled units in either duplexes or quadruplexes. The rest of the property would be protected from development with open space easements.

North of town, east of Foxcroft Road and the Salamander Resort property, the owners of the 212-acre Homewood property, 15 acres of which are already in town, propose to bring another 22 acres into town and place the remaining 190 acres in conservation easement. In town, they would build 48 condos in buildings up to three stories high, eight townhouses, and 10 single-family “cottage-style” homes. Those, Littleton said, would be small enough to keep their prices down. The existing renovated barn on the property would continue to be used for commercial uses.

In both cases, Littleton said, the developers would pay to install infrastructure such as new water and sewer connections, and the town’s public works system has plenty of capacity to serve them. Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton on April 19 unveils a proposal to grow the town’s borders and build 126 new homes.

He likened it to the last big expansion in town—the decision to bring the Salamander Resort property into the corporate limits.

“It was not an option of nothing or the resort. It was an option of 250 homes or the resort, one being in partnership with the town,” Littleton said. “The other one, you know, by-right development in that land in Loudoun County. So that’s the kind of dynamic we’re looking at.”

The new annexation proposals would also put many more units on the land than would be allowed by-right, but Littleton said it would protect more land and help the town establish the long-promised “greenbelt” preventing development around the town’s borders.

“That was in the county comprehensive plan 20 years ago, and it never really happened. So I think a lot of it is, if you want something done, you’ve got to do it yourself,” he said.

He pointed to land surrounding the town that is already or will soon be under a conservation easement. And he said if that land is brought into town, “that’s it. There is no more land to ever annex into town again. We’re done. It’s in conservation easement or it’s developed.”

The town will now gather input from the public on those proposals. Offer feedback online at middleburgva.gov/input, by emailing townclerk@middleburgva.gov, or by calling 540-687-5152. The next several Middleburg Town Council meetings will also have time set aside for comments from the public.

The Homewood property has been on the national stage for unrelated reasons—it is also the site of Blackwater Ranch and owned by Erik Prince, who co-founded the Blackwater private security firm. The company gained notoriety after its employees killed 17 civilians in Baghdad. The company’s successor also paid tens of millions in settlements for arms trafficking violations during Prince’s tenure, and the United Nations has said he violated a UN arms embargo by aiding a Libyan warlord attempting to overthrow a US- and UN-backed government. In 2021 as people fled the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan Prince was again in headlines after he announced he was offering seats on a chartered flight out of the country for $6,500 each.

When a meeting attendee raised the landowner’s history, Littleton said that is “utterly irrelevant, and it’s an offensive question.” Supervisors Seek to Rework Rural Cluster Zoning