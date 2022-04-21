￼Division Collects Public Input to Shape Strategic Plan

School division leaders held five community workshops this week facilitated by outside firm RTI International.

The workshops, billed as town hall meetings, were attended by School Board members, staff and parents. The division said that the intent for the sessions was to inform decision makers on what the vision should be for students in the future, and what programs and initiatives should be continued or added before the School Board adopts a strategic plan in the summer.

During the session event organizers had parents break into small groups to discuss issues in schools ranging from racial equity to academic programs.

Tuesday night’s session at Stone Bridge High School was attended by Vice Chairman Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn), and 20 community members. During an exercise, parents expressed support for efforts such as honors programs, considering parent input at the district level, and mental health initiatives.

“Become good communicators, collaborators and critical thinkers. Teach them how to think, not what to think,” said Leesburg parent Bill Wright after the small group discussion.

While the event wasn’t an open forum, participants took the chance to air concerns with the division.

Transportation was a prominent issue brought up by parents. Next year, schools will have staggered start times to help address a bus driver shortage.

“I’ve been at 10 different high schools … you could put all the children on the same bus, put the small children in the front, the big ones in the back and hire a bus monitor. If you can’t do that hire public transportation,” said one mother who said she is a military wife. Her frustration, she said, points to a bigger issue parents experienced—communication. She said she emailed every School Board member and a number of administrators to no avail.

Other issues that we brought up by parents included the public’s trust in the division, reliance of technology in classrooms, and access to specialized programs.

“I think today it was great to hear from the community even though there was a very diverse view that came out of it,” Mahedavi said.

He said that the board, in consultation with RTI International consultants, decided that community input should inform the new strategic plan.

“I think it’s a key. A strategic plan sets the foundation for the division. It’ll really help us figure out how we go forward,” he said.