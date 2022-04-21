Ashburn Fire Started at Car Charger

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a Monday afternoon garage fire at an Ashburn home started at an electrical vehicle charging system.

Just before 12:30 p.m. April 18, fire-rescue units from Ashburn, Lansdowne, Kincora, Moorefield, Leesburg, and Cascades were dispatched to Mossy Brook Square after a neighbor called to report smoke visible in the garage. The operation included simultaneous coordination of fire attack, ventilation, and search operations to confirm everyone had escaped. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the garage.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, originating in the charging system while charging the electric vehicle. Fire damages are estimated to be $15,400.

The homeowner was evaluated on-scene for smoke inhalation but did not require transport to the hospital. A firefighter was evaluated after falling while making entry into the garage but did not require transport.

The resident was displaced because of the damage and will be staying with relatives, according to the report.

To help prevent similar fires, the Fire Marshal’s Office urges residents to always monitor any battery or device that is being charged during the entire charging cycle and to keep batteries, charging cords and charging devices clear of combustible materials.