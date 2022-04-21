Loudoun Supervisors Pick Douglass School Time Capsule Contribution

The Board of Supervisors on April 5 agreed on a short list of items to include in a 50-year time capsule planned to be buried at Douglass High School.

Douglass High School Commemorative Committee is planning to bury the capsule in May, and asked the Board of Supervisors to contribute an item and a document describing the organization. County board Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) proposed including a Board of Supervisors pin, a letter from the board, and copies of the board’s Code of Ethics, Rules of Order and a photo of the board. Supervisors agreed to that without objection.