Lovettsville Annexation Plans Advanced by County Board

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday put in motion the plan to expand Lovettsville’s southern boundary to include two additional properties.

The Town Council in January unanimously endorsed the boundary line adjustment after the owners of 1.7-acre West End Motors property and the 27-acre One Family Brewing Co. tract requested annexation. The annexation would allow the businesses to hook up to town utilities and operate under town zoning.

As part of its consent agenda April 19, the county board unanimously directed the staff to draft the agreements required to expand the town boundary and to set the issue for public hearing.

The changes will require public hearings and approval by both the Town Council and the Board of Supervisors before being sent to the Circuit Court for approval by a judge.