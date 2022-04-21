Mailed Marijuana Seized at Dulles Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers last weekend seized 100 mailed parcels containing 150 pounds of marijuana bound for addresses in London.

According to the report, officers were conducting routine outbound mail inspections on Saturday when 62 parcels weighing nearly 99 pounds were seized. The next day, another 38 parcels that collectively weighed a little more than 51 pounds were discovered. The seized cannabis will be destroyed.

Eighty of the parcels were shipped from senders in California, 15 from Las Vegas, and five from Washington state—all states where possession of personal use amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized, according to the CBP. However, bulk smuggling remains illegal, and possession and distribution of any amount remains a violation of federal law.

“The internet has essentially created a singular marketplace where consumers can buy anything from anywhere across the globe; however, Customs and Border Protection reminds consumers and vendors that those transactions and commodities must still comply with applicable U.S. laws,” stated Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, DC, in announcing the actions.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of 4,732 pounds of drugs every day at ports of entry during 2021.