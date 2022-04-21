Purcellville Council Debates Merits of Electronic Message Sign

A $50,000 proposal to replace the community message board sign at the intersection of Main Street and Maple Avenue failed to win approval from the Town Council last week.

Council members raised questions about both the price of the sign and the best location for it. Several said the sign should cost a fraction of that price and suggested that it would be put to better use at an entrance to town since many motorists avoid the Main Street congestion.

Unable to reach an agreement on the scope of the proposal, the council tabled the issue.