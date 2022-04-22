Hazardous Waste Drop Off April 23 in Hamilton

The next Loudoun County Household Hazardous Waste collection event is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in Hamilton. Loudoun residents can bring household hazardous waste from their homes to the event free of charge.

The drop-off will be at the Harmony Park and Ride, 39464 East Colonial Highway.

Typical household hazardous waste items might include fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, bleach, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, pool chemicals, gasoline, or fire extinguishers. Medical waste, motor oil, ammunition, fireworks, electronics and some other types of waste will not be accepted. To find out if something is accepted, visit loudoun.gov/hhw or call the county’s Waste Management Division at 703-771-5500.

Additionally, business waste will not be accepted. Visit loudoun.gov/bhwp or call 703-771-5500 for information about the county’s Business Hazardous Waste Collection Program.

Future events will be June 25 at Freedom High School and July 30 at Lovettsville Elementary School.