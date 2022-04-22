It’s Flower and Garden Festival Weekend in Leesburg

For the first time since the arrival of COVID-19, the streets of downtown Leesburg will be full of spring blooms, garden shoppers and musical performers as the Flower & Garden Festival returns this weekend.

Downtown streets will be closed starting Friday evening as vendors begin setting up landscaping displays and booths and will reopen Sunday night.

After the pandemic forced the cancelation of the festival in 2020 and a scaled-down, socially distanced version held at Ida Lee last year, the town’s Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to welcome its typical crowd of 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to the historic district April 23-24.

More than 125 vendors are registered for this year’s event and will exhibit on Loudoun, King and Cornwall streets. In addition to the vendor booths, festival goers can enjoy music, entertainment and activities for the kids, a rooftop beer garden, and festival foods.

Parking will be available in the Town Hall parking garage using the Loudoun Street entrance. Additional parking will be available in parking garages at the County Government Center and the courts complex, as well at Ida Lee Park, where a free shuttle service will run continuously.

The Flower & Garden Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine. Pets are not permitted.

For more information, call Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368 or go to flowerandgarden.org.