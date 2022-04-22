Telos Awarded Air Force Academy Wi-Fi Contract

Telos Corporation today announced it was awarded a $3.1 million contract for the United States Air Force Academy Wi-Fi network expansion program.

Under the contract, Telos will upgrade and expand the Wi-Fi system in the Dean of Faculty, Cadet Wing and 10th Force Support Squadron’s facilities.

“Telos is proud to support the Air and Space Forces’ premier institution for developing the future leaders of our great nation,” stated USAF Major General (R) Paul Capasso, who is vice president of strategic programs at Telos and a 1978 USAFA graduate. “We are pleased to help the academy improve productivity, enable collaboration, and help facilitate education and training through modern digital technology.”

This Wi-Fi replacement system expands the USAFA wireless network capabilities so students, faculty and administrative staff can access the separate, commercial internet called “MissionNet,” which allows them to connect to internal resources, such as the Student Information System.

