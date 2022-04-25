Ashburn Man Sentenced in 2019 Fatal Crash

Just days before the scheduled start of a five-day jury trial, an Ashburn man pleaded guilty a felony charge in connection with the November 2019 crash that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Heather Wren.

During an April 21 Circuit Court hearing, Brian Foley, 33, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and no contest to a charge of first-offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentence to 10 years in prison, with nine years suspended and five years of supervised probation in the manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with seven months suspended and five months of supervised probation on the DWI charge. His driver’s license was suspended for 12 months.

Just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, Foley was driving eastbound on Ashburn Farm Parkway when he lost control crossed into the westbound lanes and landed at the bottom of an embankment off the side of the road just east of Starflower Way in a residential backyard. Foley and Wren, who had both been drinking that night according to testimony during a preliminary hearing, were thrown from the car. Wren died at the scene.