Bristow Man Pleads Guilty to Outlet Mall Stabbing

The 34-year-old Bristow man who initially was charged with attempted murder following a Dec. 28, 2021, stabbing attack at the Leesburg Premium Outlets pleaded guilty to malicious wounding last week in Circuit Court.

Leesburg Police officers were called to the mall at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28 for a report that a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed outside a store. Witnesses said the male attacker armed with a knife ran away toward the Sycamore Hill neighborhood behind the outlets. Corinthian Witcher was found nearby and taken into custody without further incident. Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

The attempted murder charge was reduced during a District Court hearing in February when the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office told the judge that the victim had agreed to the changes to avoid having to testify during a trial and to achieve a quicker conclusion to the case.

Witcher is scheduled to return to court Aug. 25 for sentencing.