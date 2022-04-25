Deferred Finding Entered in School Threat Case

The Fairfax County teen whose social media posting prompted an emergency lockdown at Farmwell Station Middle School last December will see the criminal charge dropped if he remains on good behavior for the next year.

Shane D. Lucas appeared in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Monday for a plea and sentencing hearing and was provided with deferred disposition that will allow the charge to be dismissed on April 27, 2023.

He was charged with making threats of bodily injury or death to persons on school property, a Class 6 felony. He was cited by investigators as the source of a Dec. 7, 2021 social media post that included a photo of a firearm and threatening statements toward Farmwell Station Middle School. The 18-year-old had been a student at the school.