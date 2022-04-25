Girl Scouts Plant Tree in Hamilton Community Park

The Girl Scout Daisies in Hamilton planted a dogwood tree in the Hamilton Community Park on Sunday as part of the Girl Scouts’ initiative to plant five million trees in five years.

The troop attended a meeting at the Hamilton Town Office, where Daisy Scout Caroline Bouvier asked the council for permission to plant the tree.

“We asked the town hall if we could plant this so we could have a dogwood tree, so we could have more air to breathe,” Bouvier said. “We can come visit it as we grow up. … It’ll be really really fun.”

Troop leader and Caroline’s mother Kristin Bouvier said that the tree planting is a part of the Girl Scouts’ mission to make the world a better place.