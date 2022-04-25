Hoffmann Resigns from Round Hill Town Council 

The Round Hill Town Council again is looking to fill an empty seat.

Melissa Hoffmann resigned last week. She joined the council after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2017 and then won election to a seat through write-in votes in 2020.

The council will publicize the vacancy in hopes of appointing a replacement before the 60-day deadline. A special election will be held in November to determine who will complete the remainder of her term, which expires in 2024.

The council operated with a vacant seat through much of last year. Donald Allen resigned last May and his seat remained unfilled until the town election was held in November.