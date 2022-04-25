Photo Gallery: Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Returns Downtown

Sunny skies and tens of thousands of visitors welcomed Leesburg’s Flower and Garden Festival back to the historic downtown streets over the weekend.

It was the first time the festival had packed the streets of Leesburg since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a canceled festival in 2020 and a scaled-back version held at Ida Lee Park in 2021. But the shoppers, spring blooms and displays thronged the streets on the warmest days of the year yet over the weekend. More than 125 vendors took part along with music, entertainment for the kids, festival food, and a beer garden newly relocated to the roof of the town parking garage.

Artwork on display at the Sunny Sprouts Greenhouse tent at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival is also the place to learn about new landscaping and gardening tools, such as at the X-Treme Products booth. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Loudoun County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1177 Vice Commander Lee Gortman and Commander Ray Delpesche hand out memorial poppy flowers at Leesburg’s Flower and Garden festival. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Aged vinegars and infused olive oils on display from Seven Barrels at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Semp’ly Adorned, a life-sized horse topiary made of about 1,800 succulents, stands on the courthouse lawn at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Although there were free tote bags, many visitors to the Flower and Garden Festival prefer to shop with the help of a red wagon, one of the iconic sights of the festival. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Visitors browse the plants for sale from Radical Roots Organic Farm at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Visitors browse the plants for sale from Radical Roots Organic Farm at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Soaps from Lovettsville’s Parsonage Handmade Soaps were among the many artisanal creations for sale at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Nicaraguan-inspired artwork on display at the Nica Art tent at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Plants of all kinds were up for sale at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Nonprofits including the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter told visitors about their work at the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Visitors leafed through artwork on display at LaBella’s Paper Petals at Leesburg’s Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

For the first time in years, tens of thousands thronged the streets of downtown Leesburg for the Flower and Garden Festival Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

John and Erin enjoy some refreshments on King Street during Leesburg’s Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Jefferson Street Strutters perform in front of the courthouse at Leesburg’s Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Ceramics plates and bowls for sale at I See Spain at the Flower and Garden Festival. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Gourds, by Suzanna, on display at Gourds by Suzanna at the Flower and Garden Festival. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Artwork blew in the wind on display at Frog Flower Garden’s display at Leesburg’s Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

A young Flower and Garden visitor browses the musical wares at Frog Flower Garden’s display at Leesburg’s Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Bryce and Cindy take in the brews and views from the roof of the town parking garage, which for the first time hosted the Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival’s beer garden. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Blue Sky Puppet Theater puppets performs for an audience of children at Leesburg’s Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Visitors browse Japanese Maple on display at the Acer Acres tent at Leesburg’s Flower and Garden Festival Sunday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]