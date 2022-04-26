￼Girl Scouts Bring Awareness to Autism and Spread Kindness

Seven-year-old Lily Won is a hero to her 5-year-old autistic sister Alana. Their mother Melissa said the two are inseparable, and that Lily is always keeping an eye on Alana, and tries to include her with friends and activities.

During Autism Awareness Month, though, Lily acted as a hero to 34 autistic children, making “kindness packages” alongside her fellow Girl Scouts from Troop 70235 at Hillside Elementary.

“We normally do service projects when the holidays are around,” Melissa Won, who is also a troop leader, said. “We thought, ‘let’s do one every month.’ We call it the elf project. There are 12 girls, so every girl gets a month to lead a project.”

Lily was assigned April coinciding with Autism Awareness month.

“She said she wanted to do something to recognize her sister,” Melissa Won said.

She added that the troop poured enthusiasm into the project, with the girls crafting cards with inspirational messages and donating sensory toys. They worked with Alana’s speech therapist Pooja Aggarwal at Progressive Speech Therapy to identify autistic kids in the community. Aggarwal said the recipient families were touched by the packages and cards.

“It warms my heart to see Lily Won step up to raise awareness of autism and other communication differences,” Aggarwal said. “Seeing the children and their parents’ faces light up with joy is truly inspiring.”

The impact went beyond those receiving the packages, though. Melissa Won said that many of the girls in the troop didn’t know about autism before taking part in the project.

“Now they’re asking questions and want to know more and that was part of the intent. We even know of a teacher who read a book to her class about autism,” she said.

She added that it’s important for the troop to do similar outreach projects because of the impact that the pandemic had on kids’ mental well-being.

“I’m really proud to see that generation and have that bit of empathy and to understand that there are others who have those challenges, and they just need a bit of kindness. Just seeing that they want to help. The world is a crazy place so the fact that they want to reach out and be better,” she said.