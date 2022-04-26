Evergreen Christian School Celebrates Building Dedication￼

The Evergreen Christian School celebrated its inaugural school year with a dedication ceremony on April 23 attended by Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin)

The Leesburg-area school opened last fall, welcoming students in ninth and 10th grades. It will add an 11th grade next year, and a 12th grade the following year.

The ceremony commenced with a performance of the National Anthem by the school’s choir and an address by Head of School Michael Dewey.

“Our focus is on developing the next generation of Christian leaders, who not only know what they believe and why they believe, they also are able to defend it and apply it to the important issues facing our world today,” Dewey said.

Youngkin addressed the crowd of roughly 200, saying she knew about plans for the school long before it was established, through friend Lou Giuliano, the chairman of the ECS Board of Directors. Youngkin used her address to reiterate the importance of parents’ rights, a campaign sentiment of her husband’s.

“We are all reminded that the Code of Virginia actually gives parents a fundamental right to be in charge of their child’s upbringing, their education, and their care. As such, one of the very first actions Glenn took immediately following his swearing-in in January was to provide parents an opt-out for mask mandates,” she said.

Kershner also addressed the crowd, praising the founders for creating a new private school option for Loudoun County.

“School choice has been a huge division line for many years. I was the product of a private Christian school and homeschool,” Kershner said. “As we have seen throughout this country and right here in this county during the last election, that choice doesn’t exist really like it should. This vision and what’s happened here is just one of many that I believe will happen and need to happen.”

ECS mother Amy Rogers shared her family’s experience with the crowd. Rogers said her son was an A student in public schools, but it wasn’t a fit. She enrolled her son at ECS after hearing about the school during church service at Cornerstone Chapel.

“We moved here for Loudoun County Public Schools, and then it went off the rails,” Rogers said, also alluding to the turmoil plaguing the school division. “Instead of getting all A’s in the public school with no substance, our son is learning so much more at Evergreen with critical thinking and having a closer relationship to God.”

As ECS is set to expand in coming years, other religious schools are planned for Loudoun County. In fall of 2023, Cornerstone Chapel plans to open a school at the former site of Middleburg Academy, offering grades K-8.