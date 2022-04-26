Health Department Issues Alert After E. coli Exposures at Loudoun Farm

The Loudoun County Health Department is notifying the public of the exposure to a specific type of bacterium, called Shiga Toxin Producing E. coli (STEC), by several people who came in contact with goats at Georges Mill Farm in Lovettsville between March 6 and April 20.

Several individuals experienced diarrhea and other symptoms of illness, according to the department. The bacterium was isolated and identified by the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

Following the Health Department’s announcement, Georges Mill Farm owner Sam Kroiz clarified that the risk is no higher or lower than usual, but that baby goat visiting is closed for the year out of an abundance of caution.

“We feel horrible that several of our baby goat visitors got sick after their visit and that the Loudoun County Health Department considers contact with the baby goats as the source of the illness. We wish those sickened a speedy recovery and we have and will continue to make every effort to minimize the inherent risks of baby goat visiting,” he stated. “E. coli is a naturally-occurring, normal part of animal gastrointestinal systems, and we take every precaution to minimize contact issues such as hand washing and sanitizer stations.

“We take public health very seriously, so we closed baby goat visiting upon notification from the Health Department of our association with the ill individuals out of an abundance of caution, even though we don’t believe there has been any greater risk this season than there has been at any time during the last decade of baby goat visiting. Visiting will remain closed as the baby goat season comes to a close as normal at the end of April. We will open again next spring with our current risk-mitigation systems, as well as any additional recommendations from the Health Department, and continue to be a conduit for interactive experiences with animals for our community in as safe a way as possible given the inherent risks.”

The Loudoun County Health Department is communicating directly with those who are known to have come in contact with goats. Anyone who had contact with these goats during this time frame and has not yet communicated with the Health Department should monitor for illness and seek medical attention if they become ill and let their healthcare provider know of their possible exposure to assist in your diagnosis and treatment, and report your exposure to the Loudoun County Health Department.

The farm’s staff have assisted the Health Department in identifying those who may be at risk of illness and by helping to prevent future infections. There is no evidence of ongoing risk to visitors.

This article was updated April 26 at 3 p.m. with comment from Sam Kroiz.