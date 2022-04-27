￼Elementary School Distance Learning to Continue into 2023-2024 School Year

Elementary school distance learning will continue for another year, Superintendent Scott Ziegler announced during last night’s School Board meeting, appeasing dozens of parents who’ve spoken out for the continuation of the program.

The program will be funded by allocating $2.8 million from the $4.8 million Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The remainder of the funds are planned to be used for bus driver recruitment and retention bonuses, instructional support to address learning loss, and school repairs and improvements. The funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023.

Ziegler said that he surveyed School Board members during the budget reconciliation process, and of the seven who responded, six said they wanted to reopen the discussion about continuing the program.

But the parents who pushed for continued distance learning cited reasons other than the pandemic. Many said their students performed better at home and experienced better mental health. Though supporters pushed for the program to continue in perpetuity, the extension is for only one more year.

“What we’re doing do there is really kicking a permanent decision around with distance learning for elementary schools. We’re delaying that decision by a year,” Ziegler said. “But we think that this really serves a purpose and provides the feedback that our stakeholders are asking for even though we will be dealing with this same question during the 2024 budget cycle.”

This year, there are 270 students enrolled in the distance learning Elementary school program.