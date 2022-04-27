Arrest Made in Lansdowne Shooting

A Leesburg man was arrested Tuesday night and accused of shooting a firearm during an altercation in Lansdowne.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Harlow Square shortly after 10:30 p.m. April 26 for a report of an assault involving two acquaintances. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly brandished and shot a firearm into the air and near the complainant.

Deputies arrested Kenneth M. Manion, 40, who was found with a firearm. He was charged with assault, brandishing a firearm, and discharging of a firearm and held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.