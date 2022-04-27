Leesburg South Fire Station Move OK’d￼

Supervisors have approved a finance committee recommendation to move the planned Leesburg South fire and rescue station across Evergreen Mills Road and into the county’s Rural Policy Area.

According to county staff members, concerns about the original planned location include incompatible zoning, environmental impacts on wetlands, an open space easement limits development, the need for road widening, and difficulty connecting water and sewer service to the site, also because of environmental impacts. Instead, county planners now propose a county-owned site nearby on the west side of the road, between its intersections with The Woods Road and Marcum Farm Court and next to the county landfill.

Supervisors also approved a timeline extension of 245 days for finalizing a Planning Commission permit for the project.