Loudoun County Nonprofit Grants Highlight Funding Gap￼

The county government’s annual competitive grants for nonprofits highlighted the ever-present shortfall in support for human services organizations despite recent increases in funding as the community recovers from of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County supervisors and staff members worked for years to devise a grants process for nonprofits that took supervisors—and politics—out of the process of evaluating grant applications. Today, Loudoun’s nonprofits submit applications and are awarded funding based on a scoring rubric evaluated by subject matter experts in the county government.

There also is a less-intensive application for mini-grants up to $5,000.

Organizations must first achieve a minimum score to be eligible for funding, and then are awarded funding based on their ranking among those scores. But in every year of using that model so far, the money has run out before reaching all qualifying nonprofits. That is despite increases in funding to that pool each year.

Additionally, five nonprofits receive funding directly through a government procurement process rather than competitive grants. Originally there were six: HealthWorks for Northern Virginia, the Loudoun Free Clinic, Northern Virginia Dental Clinic, Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers, the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, and Blue Ridge Speech and Hearing. However, Blue Ridge Speech and hearing closed after 56 years in 2020.

This year, there is $1,864,647 available for competitive grants.

Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery told county supervisors at their April 19 meeting that the nonprofits in the Loudoun Human Services Network members are still seeing high demand for their services due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Investing in long-term solutions to human service priorities will take creative partnerships to enact this change, and we can do that here in Loudoun,” she said.

And she said the available funding falls short of the need demonstrated by the nonprofits that applied for grants.

“This continues to be an issue each year, and the problem has worsened over time,” she said. “The bottom line is that the overall amount allocated to this grant program is long overdue for a right-sizing that takes into account the growing population of Loudoun, the lasting economic impacts of the pandemic, and the value of services provided by the nonprofits.”

A Farm Less Ordinary, one of the five organizations that met the minimum score to be considered for funding but was not proposed to receive any, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities hone habits, social skills, and behaviors that can be used in any work setting. Co-founder and Executive Director Greg Masucci pointed out that this year’s nonprofit funding shortfall would be felt most heavily among those people.

“Unfortunately, four out of the five organizations that fell into the same category as us, also are organizations that serve the cognitively disabled community, and, sadly, this is going to have a drastic and disproportionate impact on the cognitively disabled community,” he said.

“We recognize that there are many competing needs and financial requests, but for this the answer is clear,” said Kim Tapper of A Place to Be, another such organization. “Part of why the nonprofit community exists is to help offset the government’s ability to otherwise offer services and a safe and equitable place for all of its residents. So cutting the funding off from qualified nonprofits like A Place to Be just as we’re recovering from the COVID pandemic is detrimental to the very fabric of the human services community that helps everyone within this county to thrive.”

Supervisors Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) suggested the grants should go further. Kershner said nonprofits that meet the minimum score should receive some funding, or some sort of “backup valve” for funding.

“Whether you like it or not, inadvertently your grant process becomes punitive for a significant minority of applicants,” Turner said.

Rather than vote on the nonprofit funding recommendations that night, supervisors decided to table the issue until May 3.

“I would rather table this for two weeks, sit down with the Loudoun Human Services Network, and talk about what maybe can be done,” said County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).

Supervisors voted 6-3 to send the decision to May 3, with Supervisors Turner, Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) and Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) opposed.

Of the 45 applications for grant funding, 33 met the minimum score requirement, and there was enough funding for 27 awards and part of a 28th. There were also 17 applications for mini-grants, with all 11 that met the minimum score recommended for funding.

However, more federally funded help for nonprofits may also be coming. At the same meeting, supervisors channeled another $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding toward nonprofits. $2.5 million of that will go to more nonprofit grants similar to previous rounds of ARPA-funded grants, and $500,000 is set aside for to replace Community Development Block Grant funding, to back-fill support for positions at the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, Northern Virginia Family Services, and Legal Services of Northern Virginia. There were positions that could not be funded with that money such as program managers, clinical supervisors, and managing or consulting attorneys after the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development this year released more restrictive guidelines on how Community Development Block Grant money can be used, now allowing it to be used only on positions directly interacting with clientele.