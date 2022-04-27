Noah Hughes, 1942-2022

Noah Hughes Jr. , 79, of Manassas and formerly of Purcellville, died April 17.

He was born December 5, 1942, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Florence and Noah Hughes, Sr. Noah graduated from Douglass High School in Leesburg, Virginia in 1962. He later began working at the Hertz Corporation and became a member of the Teamsters Union. Noah retired from Hertz after 41 years of dedicated service where he received numerous citations and awards.

Many will remember him as an avid bowler who bowled on leagues for over 25 years and where he met his wife, Edith, of almost 30 years. Noah’s hobbies included exercising through walking, cycling, and gardening and he was a lawn care expert, especially around his own home.

He is survived by his wife Edith; two children, Randy Hughes (Grace), Diedre Hughes; stepchildren Jacqueline Hardiman, Stephanie Burks, Lynn Burks, Dwayne Burks; sisters Evelyn McGruder, Deloris Arnold (Marcellus), Roberta Allen, brother James L. Hughes; grandchildren Jasmine, Desmond (Geovanie), Evan, Tia; step grandchildren Evan, Mikaela, Ethan, Jalen; great grandchildren, Destiny, Kai, Daniel. Noah was preceded in death by his father Noah Sr., mother Florence, sister Barbara Garrett and brother Harrison Colbert.

Graveside funeral services were held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Harmony Church Road, Hamilton, VA 20158.

