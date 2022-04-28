2 from Loudoun Honored as AG’s Unsung Heroes

Two people serving Loudoun were honored during the 5th annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony on April 26, hosted by Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Attorney General’s Office established the awards to acknowledge Virginians working to aid victims in their recovery and healing, to promote trauma-informed responses, and to affect change in their communities.

One was Loudoun County’s Chief Humane Law Enforcement Officer Chris Brosan, who has served with the Department of Animal Services for more than nine years. He formerly served as a Virginia State Police officer and spent more than two years with the Humane Society of the United States as manager of Strategic Campaigns and Special Projects. As the lead law enforcement instructor for the Humane Society’s Humane State Program, he trained thousands of law enforcement officers in 10 states and across the islands of Puerto Rico.

Also honored was Alison Barnett Moye, a volunteer at Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter. As domestic violence survivor, she received services for herself and her children from LAWS, and went on to volunteer at the nonprofit, take part in panel reviews of LAWS services and larger discussions around Loudoun’s overall response to domestic violence, and speak at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.

“While the circumstances that brought the unsung heroes together were tragic, I am inspired by their resilience and determination to make a difference in the face of daunting adversity,” Miyares stated. “These heroes are men and women who have witnessed unspeakable horrors, yet they wake up every day and go back to work because they know there are victims who need their help. They are the faces of heroism and hope in Virginia.”