Amid Bus Driver Shortage, Gig Proves a Fit for Multi-Tasking Mom

For many parents, the bus driver shortage has been an inconvenience, one expected to grow next year when staggered school bell times will thrust family routines into chaos. For Shamika Foster, a mother of five, the shortage was something of a godsend. She will take the wheel of a school bus next year, with her two youngest children on board, giving her the flexibility to earn some much-needed income.

“Living in Loudoun County, the cost of living here is extremely expensive. It’s been tough with rent. My husband has been our breadwinner, and his check covers our heads and puts food in our stomach, but this job is going to help us a lot. It won’t be an overnight miracle, but it’s going to be a blessing,” she said.

She lost her job as a caretaker at the beginning of the pandemic. Shortly after, she found out she was pregnant with her fifth child.

“I was like, ‘Dear lord, what are we going to do with another mouth to feed and I’m out of work?’ I’ve pretty much been out of work due to COVID for the past two years,” she said.

She turned to the Facebook group “Real Ladies of Loudoun County,” sharing her story and asking for advice as her family scraped by. Hundreds of women took her story to heart, and Foster said the outpouring of support was humbling.

“It’s unbelievable how many kind people there are to reach out to a complete stranger with not one kid but five. People were sending us snacks and food so we could make our own meals,” Foster said. “It’s truly a blessing to be a part of this community and to have so many people show us so much love during our hard times.”

She said things are looking up for the family of seven now that she has a job she can handle, while caring for her youngest kids.

“I love helping people in general, kids and the elderly. And I get to take my kids to work, so it was like, ‘why not?’ It’s like a perfect, ideal job for me,” she said.

Changing Start Times

Families across the county were dissatisfied when staggered bell schedules were announced for next school year to accommodate bus drivers taking on more of the division’s 519 daily routes. Some elementary schools will begin as early as 7:30a.m., while high schools won’t start class until 9:30 a.m.

The school division reports that there still are 25 unfilled bus driver positions and 30 unfilled bus attendant positions. Foster is one of 26 drivers in the training pipeline. A dozen more drivers will begin training the first week in May.

Once schools reverted to in-person instruction, many drivers had either found other work, or retired, leaving the district with so few drivers that any staff member with a commercial driver’s license took on routes.

Public Information Officer Wayde Byard said in September that the job requires time to bring new hires along.

“Driving a school bus is a highly technical job that requires extensive training, background check, drug testing, etc. … Additionally, it’s not a full time, 8-hour job with most drivers working three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon with a mid-day break, thus resulting in a smaller paycheck than a normal eight-hour position, even if that position pays a lower wage,” Byard said in a statement.

To entice more drivers, the division upped wages to $23.83 an hour, and began offering new hires a $2,500 sign-on bonus. It also increased the hours guaranteed to drivers from five a day to six. The division holds two hiring events a month.

It’s a problem seen in school districts across the nation. In the fall, 250 National Guard members got behind the wheels of school buses in Massachusetts. Eleven states have sought such relief from driver shortages across their school divisions.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Transportation temporarily waived a portion of a commercial driver’s license skills test to help states recruit more drivers.

To learn more about LCPS transportation jobs, go to lcps.org/Page/217574