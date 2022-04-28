L. “Mae” Bramhall, 1930-2022

L. “Mae” Bramhall, 91, of Lovettsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at home with her family.

Born on April 23, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nettie Gibson Hawkins. Her husband, Phillip Bramhall, preceded her in death.

She loved to sew, read books, do puzzles, play bingo, gardening, scratch offs, and go shopping.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty Bramhall of Lovettsville, and Shirley Webber of Brunswick; one granddaughter, Diane Lamm and her husband, Stanley, of Lovettsville, and two grandsons, Christopher Webber and fiancée, Karissa, and Alan Webber and his wife, Angie; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Gladys Woodferd and her husband, Bobby, and a brother, Bobby Hawkins.She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Bramhall; six brothers, Ullis, Alfred, Johnny, Walter, Earl and Leonard Hawkins; five sisters, Eulabelle Frye, Sylvia Cook, Louise Webster, Helen Brown, and Edna Hawkins; and son-in-law, Mark Webber.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Avenue in Brunswick. A celebration of Mae’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the funeral home in Brunswick. Rev. Andreas Armstrong will officiate. Burial will be at Lovettsville Union Cemetery in Lovettsville, VA.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Capital Caring Health (Hospice) for all of their help with making our mom’s journey peaceful. Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, PO Box 307, Lovettsville, VA 20180 or to Capital Caring Health, 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.