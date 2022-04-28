Letter: Jim Buttolph, Leesburg 

Editor: Last week, Lovettsville resident Mike Smeltzer wrote that he respectfully disagrees with those of us who point out that the Democrats would like to distract the public from their party’s ongoing failures, such as the crisis on our border, policies that contribute to surging crime, and numerous other ongoing debacles.

At least we appear to agree that Mr. Putin is the perpetrator of this heinous war in Ukraine. It is important to find common ground on a crucial foreign policy crisis like this one.

However, with all due respect to Mr. Smeltzer, he chose to twist my words and argue that any suggestion that our commander in chief’s weaknesses helped to embolden the Russian dictator “obscures the Russian regime’s responsibility for the atrocious human rights abuses and war crimes occurring in Ukraine.” He went on to say, “I only ask that Mr. Buttolph and others who wish to engage with this tragedy begin by listening to local—that is to say, Ukrainian—voices, as well as experts in the history and geopolitics of Europe and Eurasia.”

I am pleased to report that Mr. Smeltzer’s request was completed long ago. Like so many others who have studied European history, I have utmost respect for those who are bravely enduring this unjust war at the hands of the ruthless tyrant in the Kremlin. I don’t know precisely who Mr. Smeltzer listens to, but over the past few months countless people around the globe have been listening closely to President Zelenskyy’s articulate, ongoing pleas for assistance.

It is helpful that our president has finally begun to ramp up support to the Ukrainians, but it is profoundly unfortunate that the Ukrainian people have been unable to count on insightful, steady leadership throughout this slowly unfolding disaster. As Mr. Smeltzer surely knows, history teaches us that weak leadership emboldens dictators. Whether we are talking about the appeasement of Iran, the breathtaking debacle in Afghanistan, the president’s frequent gaffes commenting on Ukraine, or the embarrassing blather uttered by our vice president during her press conference in Poland, the dangerous weakness of the top leadership of this administration has been on full display. I only hope and pray that the brave people of Ukraine will win this despicable war despite it.

Jim Buttolph, Leesburg