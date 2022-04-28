Loudoun Workforce Resource Center Offers Career Workshops for Older Americans Month

During May, Older Americans Month, the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will feature special virtual and in-person events at no cost for adults age 50 and up who are seeking support for job searches and career development.

The sessions will include “How Volunteering Benefits Older Adults,” “How to Avoid Job Scams,” “Older Workers & Smart Job Search Strategies,” “Changing Careers at Any Age,” a Senior Community Service Employment Program, and “Workforce Data and Career Trends for Mature Workers.”

The month will also feature visits to the center from representatives from the Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired and the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from the Loudoun County Adult and Aging Programs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 10 and May 13.

Some workshops will be virtual, and some in-person at the center at 705 E. Market St., Suite E, Leesburg. Find the schedule of events and register at loudoun.gov/wrcworkshops.

More information about the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center is online at loudoun.gov/wrc.