PHC Safety Officers Recognized for Role in Apprehending Gunman

Purcellville Police Chief Cindy McAlister this week put the spotlight on the campus security team at Patrick Henry College, citing the important role they played in the apprehension of armed thieves hiding in the area last fall.

The campus was flooded with law enforcement officers on Nov. 21, 2021, after two men being pursued by police following a domestic assault near Winchester a day after robbing a bank in Leesburg, pulled off Rt. 7 and ran from their car at the campus parking lot. While a helicopter hovered overhead and canine teams combed the grounds, McAlister said security officers Kellen Hemmings and Garrin Rose provided important support by locking down the campus and aiding the multi-agency law enforcement team with the search of likely hiding places.

Although the suspects, Kenneth W. Sencindiver and his son Kenneth W. Sencindiver II, were not immediately apprehended, Security Officer Lauren Hiles later in the morning who saw them emerge from a tree line and begin peering into cars in the parking lot. She alerted Security Officer Celine Robishaw who called the county’s Emergency Communications Center. The town Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office had officers covertly working nearby and the men were apprehended and a handgun recovered.

“As violent as they were … who knows what would have happened. Who know what they prevented,” McAlister said of the students’ work during the April 26 Town Council meeting. “It is just amazing to me what they prevented, because they definitely prevented something, we just don’t know how horrible it would have been.”

In presenting certificates of appreciation to security officers, McAlister said her department has a great relationship with the college security team and that students performing those duties are well-trained, crediting the work of Campus Safety Chief Paul Yancey.